State senators face stiff competition in New Mexico primary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An embattled state senator convicted of drunken driving has lost his bid for the Democratic nomination in a northern New Mexico district.
Sen. Richard Martinez’s defeat came Tuesday as several longtime legislators who have resisted initiatives ranging from spending increases to the legalization of recreational marijuana faced stiff opposition from challengers.
Martinez of Ojo Caliente was seeking a sixth term but lost to Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo.
Senate President Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces, Senate finance committee leader John Arthur Smith of Deming and Clemente Sanchez of Grants all were locked in tight races as ballot counting stretched into Wednesday.