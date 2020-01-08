State senator gets 5-day prison sentence for drunken driving

In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez, left, and on screen, watches a prior police body-camera video of himself during his trial on drunken driving charges at a state court in Santa Fe, N.M. Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless driving and aggravated driving while intoxicated after a crash in June in which he rear ended a stopped car at a red light. Martinez’s attorney says he apparently hit his head in the car wreck and was dazed as he struggled with sobriety tests. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez was sentenced to serve five days in jail on drunken and reckless driving convictions.

He was involved in a June wreck in which he rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light.

State District Court Judge Francis Mathew told Martinez that by driving while intoxicated the senator had violated the trust of political constituents whom he was supposed to protect.

Martinez also was ordered to serve 85 days under supervised probation.

Prosecutors had recommended 180 days in jail for the former magistrate judge and Democratic senator.

