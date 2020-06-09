State epidemiologist departs as New Mexico reopens economy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s lead specialist for tracking and combating infectious disease has resigned amid the coronavirus pandemic to take a job with the Virginia Department of Health.
A Health Department spokesman on Monday confirmed the departure of epidemiologist Michael Landen’s from the agency.
He was appointed state epidemiologist in 2012 under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and was a leading figure in the state’s response to the opioid epidemic.
It was unclear whether a successor had been named.