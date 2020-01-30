State bill aims to discourage trafficking of wildlife parts

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State legislators in New Mexico are considering criminal penalties including jail time and civil fines for people who knowingly buy or sell endangered wildlife parts and products.

A Senate committee on Thursday endorsed the bill from Democratic Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque on a 6-3 party-line vote with Republicans in opposition.

Stewart said 10 other states have adopted their own enforcement provisions on wildlife-parts trafficking to support federal and international restrictions.

New Mexico district courts would be able to enforce fines of up to $25,000 per object, with potentially higher fines for highly valuable animal products.