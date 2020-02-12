State auditor to probe travel by Albuquerque councilor

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón has announced that he is investigating an Albuquerque city councilor’s trip to three East Coast cities that cost $6,300 to taxpayers.

KOAT-TV reports Colón and the city’s Inspector General’s Office said Tuesday both were looking into the June trip taken by Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

Documents obtained by the station show the city paid more than $6,300 for Pena’s 12-day trip to Philadelphia, New York City and Washington.

Pena told the television station she took a train because she’s afraid of planes.

She also took her husband and two grandchildren and defended the move since she said the family rarely travels. 

Don't Miss