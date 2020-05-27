State auditor looking into New Mexico’s $1.6M mask purchase

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state auditor’s office is looking into a $1.6 million purchase of 500,000 masks at a significantly higher cost than the normal list price.

The state Health Department bought the masks from a Chinese company in April as demand for personal protective equipment skyrocketed.

Auditor Brian Colón says there are concerns with these types of purchases and the risks they present.

The Health Department says it worked hard to bring protective gear into the state in a timely way and that it was competing with other states and countries for the coveted items.