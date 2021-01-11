Star-Studded benefit concert to help New Mexicans facing hunger

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Dozens of musicians, singers, and songwriters are coming together to help New Mexicans facing hunger by taking part in, “Food for Love”, a virtual concert on Feb. 13 to benefit New Mexico’s food banks.

According to the announcement for the event, Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, David Byrne, The Chicks, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle and Elle King are among the more than 50 artists set to perform in the star-studded event.

Other special guests are set to include Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Governor Bill Richardson, Senator Tom Udall, George R.R. Martin, Ali MacGraw, and Hampton Sides.

The “Food for Love virtual concert will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) on Feb. 13, and will be streamed on the organization’s website, Facebook, and YouTube pages. The concert will be free, but viewers will be encouraged to donate to the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.

Donations can be made live during the event, or anytime on the “Food for Love” website.

The organization said that one hundred percent of every dollar raised will go directly to providing nutritious meals to New Mexicans in every part of the state who are struggling with food security. Each dollar raised can provide up to four meals for a New Mexico family in need.

According to the Organization, the COVID pandemic and associated record unemployment have exacerbated New Mexico’s hunger issue. More and more families are caught between paying overdue bills or putting food on the table. As one in three New Mexico children and one in five adults face food insecurity, New Mexico’s food banks are struggling to keep up with the overwhelming need.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with the Food for Love organizing committee–such a passionate group of individuals, focused on meeting the basic needs of those who are struggling in our communities,” said Sherry Hooper, President of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. “The New Mexico Association of Food Banks has been inspired by their commitment to putting on a star-studded event intended to raise funds that will have such a tremendous impact on the lives of New Mexicans.”

“Food for Love” is intended to benefit all five of New Mexico’s food banks – Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, the Food Depot in Santa Fe, the Community Pantry in Gallup, the Echo Food Bank in Farmington and the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico in Clovis. Together these food banks aim to provide emergency food assistance to families in every county, Native American Nation and Pueblo in the state.

“Food for Love” is being organized by a group of New Mexico residents who decided to come together to address one of the state’s biggest needs. They include: singer/songwriter Terry Allen, his wife, actor/writer Jo Harvey Allen, local entrepreneurs Susan and Bill Banowsky and businessman Stephen Feinberg.

“We see the suffering too many New Mexicans are facing and wanted to help in any way we could. We believe music is food for the soul, so we thought we could also use it to feed those in need,” said Terry Allen “I reached out to a few of my musician friends, and the response was immediate. They didn’t hesitate to step up and help, and it just grew from there.”

“It was a spark that grew like wildfire with so many artists and dignitaries, and we are so thankful,” said Jo Harvey Allen. “We are thrilled to be able to present such amazing talent from a group of artists that are passionate about helping New Mexicans. This Valentine’s eve concert is our love letter to New Mexico.”