Special prosecutors in New Mexico to focus on rape cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Now that authorities are close to completing testing on a backlog of rape evidence kits, officials in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district announced a plan Wednesday for the next step in bringing justice to victims.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that about 40 private attorneys have volunteered to act as special prosecutors and help the district attorney’s office try defendants identified through the testing.

District Attorney Raul Torrez says 23 cases have already been assigned and three men have been indicted and are awaiting trial.

There also are four prosecutors in the office who are funded with grant money to work on the cases.