Special prosecutor takes case of suspected drunk sheriff

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2014, file photo, James Lujan is sworn in by the Rio Arriba County Commissioners as the new Rio Arriba County Sheriff in Espanola, N.M. Espanola Police said Lujan on Saturday, March 21, 2020, showed up drunk to a SWAT standoff, tried to order officers away, then ignored commands to leave the “kill zone.” (Luis Sanchez Saturno/The Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to lead a case involving a New Mexico sheriff accused of showing up drunk to a SWAT standoff.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office named the district attorney in the 9th Judicial District in Clovis as a special prosecutor in charge of the case against Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan.

Police say officers reported Lujan smelled of alcohol and ignored commands to leave the “kill zone” in front of the barricaded house in March.