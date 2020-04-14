Southern New Mexico hospitals cut staff amid COVID-19 virus

Flashing highway message boards along Interstate 25 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, urge people in both English and Spanish to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — Hospitals in southern New Mexico have announced staff cuts and furloughs as they deal with the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, announced Monday it would place 125 employees on temporary leave.

The hospital says the temporary layoffs affected nearly all departments and will last 60 days.

MountainView Regional Medical Center and MountainView Medical Group also says it had furloughed employees from departments where hospital services have been curtailed during the pandemic.

The group says 67 of the hospital and medical group’s 1,500 employees will be furloughed.