Southeastern New Mexico principal indicted in fraud case

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico school principal has been charged in a fraud case linked to his previous role as a superintendent.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lovington Sixth Grade Academy principal Steve Barron was indicted last month in connection with an investigation into spending at Dora Schools.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says Barron was involved in a scheme with a cleaning company.

He is charged with making or permitting false public vouchers. Defense attorney Daniel R. Lindsey says Barron is innocent and was never arrested.

Two others were charged in connection to the alleged embezzlement.