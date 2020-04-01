Breaking News
Southeastern New Mexico Airport expansion continues

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (Hobbs News-Sun) — A southeastern airport in the heart of New Mexico’s oil region is continuing its expansion despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and drop in gas prices.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports officials say the expansion of Lea Regional Airport is on course and the completion of the airport terminal expansion Phase 1 should finish by the end of April.

Designed to add about 9,000 square feet to the current 4,400-square-foot terminal, Phase 1 will triple the amount of space available for passengers.

Phase 2, the reconstruction of the existing terminal, will start only after Phase 1 is completed.

Phase 3 will double the phase 1 gate seating area.

