CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The 27th Special Operations Wing, in collaboration with Cannon Air Force Base Exchange and Something Different Grill, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

According to officials, the ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the franchise’s eighth restaurant and welcomed them to their new home at Cannon. Owners Leonard and Christy Vangenburg, as well as Col. Brent Greer, Deputy Wing Commander; Mr. Richard Masters, Director of Staff; and Ms. Joanne Bedford, General Manager for the Exchange and other senior Cannon leadership were all in attendance.

The Cannon location of Something Different Grill is officially open and serving customers Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials stated that this partnership with Something Different Grill will offer Airmen and those who have base access to a variety of new and healthier food options, as well as an introduction to local cuisine.

“I know the work that Leo and Christy have put into getting Something Different on base, which was a herculean task. It’s extremely rare to see and different brands pop up on Air Force bases, but even more so, you almost never see a local business and it’s pretty cool to now have that here at Cannon,” said Greer. “We truly appreciate all the efforts that the base Exchange has put into this as well as the Mission Support Group; this is what taking care of our Airmen looks like.”

Owners Leo and Christy Vandenburg stated that they have been trying to establish a partnership with Cannon for close to 18 years. Once they realized the success of their restaurants, it was a personal goal of theirs to be able to serve this community.

“We were debating who benefits more… saying how great this was for the base, well this is great for us! When you think of win-win, this is probably the biggest thing; thank you to all the staff at the base Exchange—you guys have helped so much,” said owner Leo Vandenburg.

Officials stated that all the menu items SDG is known for can be expected at this location, along with a new rollout of power bowls. These featured bowls are geared to accommodate the nutritional aspect of an airman’s lifestyle and readiness. The options are heavy on protein, heavy on vegetables, but also affordable.

“Our goal has always been to keep that teriyaki chicken bowl at the lowest price possible, so you can come in and get broccoli, cabbage, carrots, rice, and real chicken for the same price that you could go to a fast-food restaurant,” said Christy Vandenburg.