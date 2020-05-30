Some New Mexico counties feel pinch as police issue warnings

In this May 7, 2020, photo, an electronic highway message board in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, encourages people to wear masks during the coronavirus public health emergency. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some New Mexico counties have seen visitor spending collapse while others have seen revenues in the construction and agriculture industries grow in recent months.

The state Economic Development Department released data Friday for the third quarter of the fiscal year.

That period between January and March includes the first weeks of the coronavirus health emergency when businesses were ordered to close or curtail operations.

State police say they have issued 175 cease-and-desist orders to violators. New Mexico is now preparing to ease some of the restrictions beginning next week as the number of infections nears 7,500.