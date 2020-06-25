Solar leads options for replacing New Mexico power plant

FILE – This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. New Mexico regulators are hearing from the public Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 as they consider plans by the state’s largest electric utility to replace the power that will be lost when the coal-fired station closes in 2022. The hearing before the Public Regulation Commission will stretch into next week, but it could be months before a decision is reached as other aspects of the case are in legal limbo. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Solar panels with the capacity to produce hundreds of megawatts of electricity and back-up battery storage systems would be installed in northwestern New Mexico to replace the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station under one alternative that will be considered by state regulators.

Hearing examiners with the Public Regulation Commission issued the recommendations Wednesday in a case that has been fraught with protests, political power struggles and legal battles.

The document states that New Mexico’s new energy transition law puts more weight on environmental effects than on cost.

So some of the options that include more renewable energy could end up costing ratepayers more.