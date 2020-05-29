Snake interrupts New Mexico elementary school Zoom lesson

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — A New Mexico elementary school teacher on Zoom with students had a lesson interrupted thanks to an uninvited guest: a bullsnake.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the desert animal surprised Sunrise Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Annette Otero Nuñez during a class May 12 via Zoom from her backyard in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The students at home on their computers or mobile devices saw Nuñez getting rattled.

Nuñez called Las Cruces Animal Control and an officer responded while class was still in session.

Animal control officer Juan Valles then gave students a quick lesson on identifying desert snakes.

The bullsnake, prevalent in the American Southwest, is not venomous.