Smash it! Albuquerque 1st ‘rage room’ opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city is the latest to play host to a new business that allows people to unleash their rage.

The ABQ Rage Room opened Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the new venture will allow visitors to come into a room and break all sorts of items with weapons.

For as little as $29 or as much as $119, a visitor will be placed in a room with protective gear and can swing a weapon at random pieces of wood.

The ABQ Rage Room is part of a growing trend of businesses that invite visitors to come and break items with weapons.

Smashology , a new business venture in Manly, Iowa, for example, lets folks show up and break stuff with hammers and bats.

