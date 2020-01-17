Breaking News
Slain Tejano singer from New Mexico to be honored

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A slain Tejano singer from New Mexico will posthumously receive the New Mexico Hispano Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the group recently announced it will give Ernestine Saucedo, known to music fans by her maiden name, Ernestine Romero, the award at their annual Hispano Music Awards.

The event will be held Saturday at the Ohkay Hotel Casino Conference Center.

Organizers and Romero’s loved ones said the award is one way to help ensure her legacy is not forgotten.

Police said the 32-year-old singer and songwriter was fatally shot in July by her husband, 34-year-old Jessie Saucedo.

Authorities say he then killed himself.

