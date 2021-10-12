SILVER ALERT: New Mexico police searching for missing Eldorado 70-year-old

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) issued a Silver Alert for James Steven Hill, 70, out of Santa Fe County.

According to police, Hill was described as a 70-year-old man, 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen on foot Oct. 6 at around 8:45 p.m. around Eldorado, N.M. He was seen wearing overalls, a flannel shirt, and a gray knit cap. 

James Hill is considered missing and in danger by police. NMSP asked any with information to call 505-841-9265 option 1 or dial 911 to help the search.

