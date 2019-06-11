Silver Alert issued for Clovis Man
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - Clovis Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Joe Barela.
Barela is 5'4" tall, weighing 152 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.
He was last seen on June 10, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. leaving the residence of 510 Maple Street in Clovis, NM.
Barela was last seen wearing a blue jeans and a black hoodie with white lettering.
Joe Barela is missing and in danger, if not located.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at(575) 769-1921.
