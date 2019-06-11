Silver Alert issued for Clovis Man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) - Clovis Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Joe Barela.

Barela is 5'4" tall, weighing 152 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.

He was last seen on June 10, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. leaving the residence of 510 Maple Street in Clovis, NM.

Barela was last seen wearing a blue jeans and a black hoodie with white lettering.

Joe Barela is missing and in danger, if not located.