Silver Alert – Gavino Romero

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police reported the information for a Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) Silver Alert.

SFPD is seeking help locating Gavino Romero. He is described as 61 years old, 5’7” tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and balding brown hair.

SFPD said that Romero was last seen on Dec. 21 around 3:00 p.m., walking away from 2332 Camino Rancho Siringo in Santa Fe, NM. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, khaki pants, a blue jacket and a black baseball cap.

Gavino Romero is missing and SFPD said he is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with information regarding Romero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.