Silver Alert: Clovis Police looking for missing 83-year-old

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police Department is looking for 83-year-old Robert Casey.

Casey was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on June 24, 2020, at 1500 Mitchell St in Clovis.

Casey is 6’2”, 165 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey button-up shirt, black jeans, and a tan ball cap.

He is believed to be on foot and it is unknown where he might be headed.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or 911.

