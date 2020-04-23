Shuttered Albuquerque hospital to reopen for virus patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The New Mexico Department of Health says a hospital within the grounds of Gibson Medical Center that was shuttered in 2007 is expected to reopen after the Albuquerque building was quickly retrofitted to treat patients with COVID-19.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed over the building to the state health department last weekend, making as many as 200 beds available.

Department spokesman David Morgan says the facility is expected to be operational by April 27.

It can handle coronavirus patients and general hospital overflow.

New Mexico has more than 2,200 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 71 people have died.