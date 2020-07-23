Shutdown approaches for New Mexico coal-fired power plant

PREWITT, N.M. (AP) — A coal-fired power plant in western New Mexico will be shutting down by the end of the year, and local officials are bracing for the economic consequences of the closure.

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association announced the closure of the Escalante Generating Station near Grants earlier this year.

Utility officials said during a virtual town hall that they’re working with local officials, businesses and economic development groups to mitigate some of the effects on McKinley and Cibola counties.

The plant has an annual economic impact of nearly $100 million and supports some 226 direct and indirect jobs.