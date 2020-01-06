Shooting range owner joins US Senate race in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Louie Sanchez, a health care businessman and a shooting range owner, is jumping in the race for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico.

Sanchez announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for a spot currently held by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall.

Sanchez says he is running because others have refused to “take action” to tighten immigration and drug trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He will face anti-abortion activist Elisa Martinez, contractor Mick Rich and college professor Gavin Clarkson in the Republican primary.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján is running for the seat in the Democratic primary.