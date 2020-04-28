Sheriff’s office: Shooting leaves suspect critically wounded

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in southern New Mexico say a male suspect in a domestic violence case was critically wounded when shot during a confrontation with at least one sheriff’s deputy.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Monday night when deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a home in Chaparral, a community near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The office says the suspect fled from a residence where he allegedly had threatened his parents and that deputies found him in the area following a search.

A statement released by the office didn’t provide details on circumstances of the confrontation and shooting including whether the suspect was armed.

The suspect’s name and age weren’t released.