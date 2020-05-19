Sheriff switches endorsement in nasty GOP US House race

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A sheriff has switched his endorsement in a nasty Republican primary race for crucial U.S. House race in southern New Mexico.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said Monday he is throwing his support behind oil executive Claire Chase for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

Cage had originally supported former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell for the nomination.

But Cage said he changed his mind after the “personal attacks” against Chase.

Herrell has faced criticism for exchanging text messages with a cartoonist who was drafting a meme about false rumors Chase had cheated on her first husband.