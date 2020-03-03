Sheriff: Man shot, wounded during encounter with deputies

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says a man was shot and injured during an encounter with sheriff’s deputies.

Gonzales says the incident occurred Tuesday when deputies responded to calls about a person walking on or next to Interstate 40 on the eastern outskirts of Albuquerque.

The sheriff says the man was armed and that he was shot by at least one deputy after refusing to obey commands.

The man was taken to a hospital for surgery.

No information was provided about his injuries and no identities were released.