Sheriff in New Mexico to create intelligence division

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A sheriff in New Mexico has announced plans to add an intelligence division to her department in Las Cruces to consolidate information from federal databases to pursue criminal trends in the county.

Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the in-house intelligence division will be staffed with sheriff’s office staff and outside intelligence analysts from federal programs.

It is unclear how much the division would cost. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart says her office is seeking to have access to federal databases meant for law enforcement with high security clearances, but clearances have not yet been provided.