Sheriff: Colorado man shot near Carlsbad Caverns by ranger

CARLSBAD, N.M. (Carlsbad Current-Argus) — Authorities say a Colorado man was shot and killed near Carlsbad Caverns National Park following a physical altercation with a National Parks Ranger.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said Wednesday that Charles Gage Lorentz was shot by the ranger after being stopped for erratic driving on Saturday.

Eddy County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Matt Hutchinson says he was shot during the altercation that ensued and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigation.

The ranger, whose name was not released by officials, was not injured.