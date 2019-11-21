Sex offender reoffends; sentenced to 8 years

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A previously convicted sex offender from Clovis was sentenced to eight years in prison after downloading and sending child pornography while on probation.

Thomas Golden, 30, had been serving a five-year term of probation for a 2017 conviction of Possession of Child Pornography.

In August, the Department of Homeland Security contacted the Curry County Sheriff’s Office with information that Golden was downloading and sending child pornography.

Golden was ordered to serve the remainder of his 10-year sentence in prison, however, with credit for the time served on probation, he will spend the next eight years in custody.