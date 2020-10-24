Several schools suing New Mexico Public Education Secretary

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — One charter school and 18 school districts have filed a lawsuit challenging actions by the state’s education secretary.
The districts claim the education department is overstepping its boundary when it comes to controlling schools in a public health crisis.
The districts also claim some of the directives from the education department violate state law and the state constitution, and much-needed funding has been taken away from schools.
