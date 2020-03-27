Settlement reached in death of electrocuted Santa Fe worker

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The city of Santa Fe and the New Mexico Environment Department have reached a settlement involving the death of a city employee who was electrocuted in April 2019.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that the agreement happened about a year after Tobin Williams was electrocuted while trying to replace a light fixture at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

He had no training as an electrician.

No lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family.

The settlement says the city would pay $120,000, with more than half dedicated to training and safety improvements.

City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon declined comment until the settlement is official.