CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, Senators Martin Heinrich (NM) and Ben Ray Lujan (NM) participated in a community listening session with leaders of the Air Force.

During the session, they discussed additional investment and forward-looking missions at Cannon Air Force Base.

Officials said Heinrich and Ray Lujan worked along with other leaders in the past months to advocate for the Air Force’s continued investment in the base.

“It’s abundantly clear from the assistant secretary and from the General the importance of Cannon Air Force Base to the strategy across the Air Force and across the United States. I think that was important for the community leadership to hear firsthand from those leaders what the long-term plan will look like and what the investment will continue to look like right here in Cannon and in Clovis,” said Ray Lujan.

Improvements the senators are advocating for include improved medical support at the base and a new fire station.