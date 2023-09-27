WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Senator Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), announced he will convene a robocall-related subcommittee on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.

Senator Luján, who is the Chair of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, will convene a subcommittee hearing titled “Protecting Americans from Robocalls.”

In June, the senator’s office said Luján introduced the FCC Legal Enforcement Act that looked to strengthen robocall enforcement by allowing the Federal Communications Commission litigation for enforcement under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).