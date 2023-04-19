Washington, D.C. — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján announced he is joining colleagues to reintroduce legislation to avoid a debt default Wednesday.

According to the release, by repealing the national debt ceiling, a random limit was set by Congress on the amount of funding that the United States Treasury may borrow.

“With Republicans steering us toward a debt default, it’s more critical than ever to eliminate the debt ceiling to ensure that the United States meets our financial responsibilities,” said Senator Luján. “I’m glad to join my colleagues in introducing this urgently needed legislation.”

The release detailed that the debt limit has no impact on government spending however, the limit restricts the U.S. Treasury from paying for expenditures already made by Congress. Officials said this process requires Congress to raise the ceiling before reaching it.

Officials continued saying this process has become a procedure that often leads to threats of defaulting on the government’s obligation to pay its bills which could be catastrophic and would likely trigger a recession. Officials added that Military pay, Social Security and Medicare payments, and Treasury bond yields would all be disrupted.

The release detailed that the U.S. is one of two domestic countries with a statutory debt ceiling, however, it’s the only one capable of sparking a global recession. Senators officials said since 1960 Congress has raised the debt limit more than 75 times.

This legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).