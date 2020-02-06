Senate panel overhauls red-flag gun bill in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A red-flag gun bill in New Mexico has been revised to allow only law enforcement officials and not family members to petition for guns to be denied temporarily to people who pose an apparent danger to themselves or others.

Bill sponsor Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces introduced extensive bill changes in response to concerns about due process rights for gun owners and worries that law enforcement officials might be thrust unnecessarily into danger.

Rural sheriffs are still wary of the proposal.

A Senate panel on judicial affairs endorsed the bill on a 6-5 vote, with unified Republican opposition.