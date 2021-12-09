Senate hearing examines efforts to clear PFAS contamination, hears testimony

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee announced a hearing for Thursday morning regarding federal efforts to address PFAS contamination.

According to the committee’s description, the hearing is expected to combine examining federal efforts to address the contamination with testimony from a list of experts including:

Environmental Protection Agency Inspector General Sean O’Donnell

Department of Defense Deputy Inspector General for Evaluations Michael Roark

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience Richard Kidd

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Force Safety and Occupational Health Laura Macaluso

Great Lakes PFAS Action Network Co-Chair Anthony Spaniola

Testing for Peace co-founder Andrea Amico; and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Director for Business and Regulatory Affairs Mark Johnson

The hearing is expected to be a mixture of virtual and in-person participation. While it will be held by U.S. Senator Gary Peters and focus on the effects of PFAS on service members and their communities in Michigan, Cannon Air Force Base has been subject to investigation and scrutiny due to the presence of PFAS chemicals impacting its people and surrounding area. It was recently put under “remedial investigation” as officials have worked to understand the extent of the PFAS contamination around the area. The EPA also moved forward with a petition from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider several PFAS chemicals as hazardous under federal law.

Further, the recently passed federal infrastructure bill was noted by the EPA as including billions of dollars for improving water systems and removing contaminants like PFAS chemicals from drinking water.