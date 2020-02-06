Senate backs creation of trust fund for early education

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Senate has endorsed the creation of a trust fund to underwrite early childhood education and services with future investment returns.

The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on 40-0 vote. A companion House bill has yet to reach a vote.

The initiative would set aside $320 million to generate revenue for a variety of early childhood program.

Democratic Sen. John Arthur Smith of Deming said the goal is to establish a stable and enduring source of revenue.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham backs the plan.