Sen. Martin Heinrich backs progressive statehouse candidates

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is throwing his political weight behind primary challengers to socially conservative Democrats in the New Mexico Legislature.

Heinrich on Monday invited constituents to attend an online fundraiser for the campaign of school psychologist Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City in her primary election bid to unseat state Sen. Gabriel Ramos.

Ramos voted in 2019 against a bill that would have removed the state’s dormant criminal ban on most abortion procedures.

The statute could become relevant as efforts to roll back abortion rights make their way to the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court.