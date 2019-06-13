Security guard fatally shots driver who rammed store doors

Albuquerque police say a security guard fatally shot man during a fight after the man rammed his SUV into a grocery store’s front doors store in an apparent attempt to help a female companion escape after being detained on suspicion of shoplifting.

Police said in a statement that the security guard suffered non-life threatening injuries, was cooperating with investigators and is not expected to face charges in the incident late Wednesday night.

Police said the alleged shoplifting involved an attempt by a woman to steal liquor.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.

