Search warrant issued for home of Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation into the Las Vegas mayor is underway as the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office has issued a search warrant Thursday for the home of Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron. According to a search warrant, the attorney general’s office received several referrals against Gurule-Giron in May of last year in reference to allegations of potential Governmental Conduct Act violations.

After multiple interviews with City of Las Vegas staff, investigators have found potential collusion between Gurule-Giron and Marvin Salazar, the owner of Gemini Construction LLC, who has been identified as Gurule-Giron’s former campaign manager and boyfriend.

An audit for the City of Las Vegas was completed to determine whether the city was following the correct laws, policies, and procedures. After reviewing the audit, investigators discovered that multiple contracts were awarded to Gemini Construction.

In March of 2019, the Las Vegas City Council filed a lawsuit against Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron after she asked the council to vote to fire City Clerk Casandra Fresquez. The council voted 3-1 not to fire her.

