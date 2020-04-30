Scientists examine hurdles to US plutonium disposal plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Security and the availability of space at the U.S. government’s only underground nuclear waste repository are among the hurdles identified by experts tasked with studying the viability of a plan to dispose of weapons-grade plutonium.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released its final report Thursday on the decades-long $18 billion plan to dilute and dispose of the waste at the remote site in southern New Mexico.

The report expands on preliminary findings first released in 2018.

The experts found that the plan is technically viable and offered suggestions on how limit potential risks that would come from dealing with the plutonium waste.