School year begins for some New Mexico districts

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The school year is getting underway at some of New Mexico’s largest public school districts as teachers, students and parents deal with remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque Public Schools is starting Wednesday as schools in the district have been distributing technology to students, making virtual home visits, and providing guidance to staff, students and families.

The Las Cruces district also is outlining new protocols for instruction, technology and nutrition services for an all-online start Wednesday.

Whether students return to the classroom later in the year will depend on the pace of the pandemic in the state.