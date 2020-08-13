School year begins for some New Mexico districts

In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, photo, a hand-painted sign at a post office keeps score of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the village of Truchas, New Mexico. Nearby wilderness areas and logging roads have allowed residents to hunker down with family cookouts and outdoor recreation. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The school year is underway at some of New Mexico’s largest public school districts as teachers, students and parents deal with remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque Public Schools started Wednesday as schools in the district have been distributing technology to students, making virtual home visits, and providing guidance to staff, students and families.

The Las Cruces district outlined its protocols for instruction, technology and nutrition services for an all-online start Wednesday.

Whether students return to the classroom later in the year will depend on the pace of the pandemic in the state.

The state reported an additional 180 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.