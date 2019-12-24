Scholarship advocate appointed to New Mexico lottery board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed five people to the board that oversees the state lottery, including an official with a nonpartisan think tank that has advocated for New Mexico’s lottery-funded scholarship program.

The appointment of Think New Mexico’s field director to the New Mexico Lottery Authority was announced Monday.

Think New Mexico successfully advocated for legislation that guarantees at least 30% of lottery revenues being funneled to scholarships.

Solvency of the program has been an issue for years as the gap between revenues and demand for the financial aid has widened, even though enrollment has been sagging.

