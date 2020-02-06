Scammers steal $447,000 from county in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — County officials in New Mexico have changed some of their internal procedures after acknowledging that Bernalillo County lost about $447,000 as a result of an online scam.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that scammers targeted one of the 1,472 registered vendors listed on the county website’s transparency portal.

Officials say the county expects to maintain transparency by keeping contracts visible, but a list of vendor names has been removed from the site.

Officials say the procedural changes require vendors to contact the county directly for changes to their profiles.

Officials say the Risk Management Department is currently working with the county’s insurance carrier to recoup the loss.