SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Santo Domingo Pueblo announced that it has been selected as a grant recipient within the Connect New Mexico Pilot Program.
The town will host an event to celebrate this grant on Sept. 12, located at the Santo Domingo Trading Post, at 10 a.m.
According to officials, the grant worth $9.22 million has been designated to address the digital divide in the town and its neighboring communities.
