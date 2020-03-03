Santa Fe still tourist destination amid coronavirus concerns

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — Tourism officials in New Mexico say Santa Fe has remained a tourist destination despite fears over the new virus outbreak.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that officials from Tourism Santa Fe have acknowledged that the local tourism industry still could be affected by respiratory illness caused by the virus as its spreads in the United States.

New Mexico has no confirmed cases. New Mexico Tourism Department spokesman Cody Johnson says it’s hard to say what effect the disease will have, if any, on domestic travel.

But he says the state is monitoring developments.