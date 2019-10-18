Santa Fe schools chief quickly ends bid for legislative seat

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The superintendent of the Santa Fe Public Schools district has ended her bid for a state Senate seat a week after announcing her candidacy.

Veronica Garcia said Thursday she doesn’t have time to run the school district and campaign.

Garcia had planned to run as a Democrat for the Albuquerque-area seat held by Republic Sen. Mark Moores where she lives. District 21 leans Republican.

She told The Santa Few New Mexican she had been inspired to run by a state district judge’s ruling that said vulnerable students are denied the right to an education because schools are underfunded. She says she wanted an opportunity to respond as a lawmaker.

Garcia’s contract as superintendent in Santa Fe ends in June 2021.

She served as state education secretary under former Gov. Bill Richardson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss